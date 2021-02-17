Polly Lou Livingston
SAN ANTONIO — Mae West once said, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” And Polly Lou did it right, very right.
Born May 6, 1929 to M.O. and Pauline Simon, Polly Lou enjoyed a childhood that has been immortalized in countless stories, including the one of the dog driving the car down Main Street. Stories like this have been loved by all of those who were fortunate enough to hear them. An energy and spirit as that of Polly Lou will forever remain in the hearts of all that have known and loved her. She was a true Texas original and a very fine lady indeed.
On January 24th, 2021, Polly Lou passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and beloved caregivers, Sonia Lopez, Dehlia Leija, and her sister Idalia Leija. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Magloff (Stuart) of Canyon Lake; her son, Ben Livingston (Patricia Elias) of Austin, grandchildren, Spencer Magloff, Sarah Magloff, and Autumn Elias Kessler; her sister, Iris Rubin of San Antonio: nephews, Joe and Jamo Rubin; and her #1 cousin, Joe Cohn of Corpus Christi. Polly Lou is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Livingston, and her parents, Pauline and M.O. Simon. Polly Lou will rest alongside her family at the Evergreen Jewish Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin: https://texasperformingarts.org/support and/or The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee: https://shop.elephants.com/give
For full obituary and information about Polly Lou’s memorial service, please visit her obituary page at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARIES
1101 MCCULLOUGH
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212
210-227-8221
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Democrats want a 'return to civility'; when did they practice it? Part 2 (5)
- Letter: Drinking Trump Kool-Aid (4)
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- Port Lavaca police seize cannabis products from smoke shop shelves, employee arrested (3)
- Guest column: The future is bright for VISD (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- 48 COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in the Crossroads (3)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
- County, city buy vaccine software in effort to improve registration process (2)
- Victoria paramedic reflects on vaccinating hundreds against COVID-19 (2)
Online Poll
Did you lose power at your home?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.