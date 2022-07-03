Porfirio Cisneros
ABILENE — Porfirio Cisneros, 59, a former resident of Victoria, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2022 in Abilene, Texas.
Porfirio was born on December 29, 1962 in Victoria, Texas to the late Julian Cisneros and Juanita (Gonzales) Cisneros. He was a member of his families church Our Lady of Sorrows. He will be remembered by his family and friends for the good times they shared together.
He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Leandro Cisneros and Julian Cisneros, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Juanita Cisneros; nephews, Leandro Cisneros, Jr. and Joe Anthony Cisneros; aunts, Josie Martinez, and Fabiana Ybarra; a host of cousins and other relatives.
Porfirio will be laid to rest in Abilene at the A.S.S.L.C. Cemetery, under the direction of the Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home in Abilene, Texas.
To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliott-hamil.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (3)
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (3)
- Indoor, pop-up Victoria flea market's grand opening a success (3)
- Gary Wayne Groll (2)
- Fireworks sales underway after burn ban (1)
- Alvin Dee Reed (1)
- Rain falls in Crossroads, local officials monitoring weather amid severe drought (1)
- Debris still remains alongside the rail tracks in Shiner as derailment probe continues (1)
- Master Gardeners: 3 red sizzlers for summer pleasure (1)
- Letter: Abortion violates the very essence of right to life (1)
- City to look at proposed budget in workshops (1)
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves (1)
- BELYNDA ANN NELSON (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.