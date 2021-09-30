Porter Ray Beeson
VICTORIA — Porter Ray Beeson, 93, of Victoria, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Porter was born to Melvin Elijah Beeson and Nina LaVelle Rentz Beeson on July 20, 1928 in Monthalia, Texas. He married Ruth Jeanette Heller on June 24, 1955 in Gonzales. Porter Ray, Beeson, Sr. honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 4146 and the DAV.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Jeanette Beeson, daughters, Miranda (Mandy) Breitschopf (Reesie, Cynthia (Cindi) Cotner and Kimberly Pillatzke (Brian) and son, Porter Ray Beeson Jr., sisters, Willie Ann Canion and Sandra Burleson (Pat), brother, Tim Beeson (Kathy), nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Melva Tate and Betty Gandre, brother, Charles (Fred) Beeson and his son Douglas Allen Beeson
The family will receive friends from 9 am to 10 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Pilgrim Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will follow at 10 am in the church with interment following in the Pilgrim Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Cemetery Association or the Pilgrim Presbyterian Church. Pallbearers: Doug Breitschopf, Garrett Breitschopf, Hunter Graves, Avery Pillatzke, Cainon Donaho and Ethan Woolsey. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales, Texas.

