Preston Howard Parks
VICTORIA — Preston Howard Parks passed away April 22, 2021 at the age of 94. He was born May 19, 1926 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to the late William L. and Mae Louise Parks.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Graveside service will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Park Hill Cemetery, Park Hill, Oklahoma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Helen Parks and sisters Catherine Norvel and Bonnie Ruth Christie Merrifield.
He is survived by his son Jackie Parks and his wife Helen; daughter Judy Parks Schilhab and her husband Gene; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister Iva Jean Lewis and brother Kenneth Parks both of Oklahoma.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
