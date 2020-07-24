Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Watching the tropics. Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 96F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.