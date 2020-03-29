PRUDENCIO ESPITIA VICTORIA - Prudencio Espitia, age 92 of Victoria passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born March 21, 1928 in Mission Valley to the late Fernando Espitia and Felipa Rivera Espitia. He is survived by his wife, Margarita Zapata Espitia of Victoria; daughter, Felipa Espitia (Genaro) of Victoria and 2 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Epifania Corona, Rosa Cantu Ramirez, Gregorian Castillo and Abilina Lopez and brother, Emerejilo Cantu. Pallbearers will be Genaro Hernandez, Alfonzo Martinez, Vincent Vela, Fernando Matamoros, Jesus Navarete and Henry Navarete. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

