R. Adene Johnson
CONROE AND FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — R. Adene Johnson went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Adene was born February 20, 1924 in Palacios, TX. She would marry Joseph Mack Johnson of Palacios, Texas. They would later move to Victoria, Texas where they lived for 55 years and were Charter Members of John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Adene was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Lillie Starr; her beloved husband Joseph Mack Johnson and son Joseph Mack Johnson Jr.
Adene is survived by her loving daughter Darla Gordon and husband George Gordon of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren David Gordon and Amy of Tulsa Oklahoma;Greg Gordon and wife Lisa of Conroe, Texas; great grandchildren Christopher Gordon and wife Nancy of Scottsdale, Arizona; Chase Gordon of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Colton Gordon of Conroe, Texas; Logan Gordon of Conroe, Texas; her special family friends Philip Walker,Bob and Carol Allen and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and caring friends.
A graveside service for R. Adene will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8919 US HWy 87 N, Victoria, TX. A visitation and reception will be held at Rosewood Funeral Chapels Events Room on Saturday April 23 beginning at 11 AM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12 Noon. Rev. Carl Westbrook and Rev. David King will officiate the service.
Contributions in Adene’s memory may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, TX 77904 or to a charity of your choice.
Special Thanks to Woodhaven village Senior living staff and Devotion Hospice nurses and staff for all of their loving care and support.
Fond emories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Johnson family.
