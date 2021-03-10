Rachael G. Sanchez
Rachael G. Sanchez
WOODSBORO — Rachael G. Sanchez, 75 passed away March 8, 2021 in Victoria, Tx. She was born October 22, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Tx. To the late David and Simona Guerrero Anzaldua. Rachael was a faithful member of St. Therese Catholic Church of Woodsboro and a member of the Guadalupana’s. She is survived by her husband Richard Sanchez of Woodsboro; son Rene Ricardo Sanchez of Cedar Park; daughters Regina Marie Deleon of Woodsboro; brothers Rudy Anzaldua of Victoria and Ruben Anzaldua of Troy, Ohio and 5 Grandchildren. A Immediate family ONLY, Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, followed by a mass at 10:00 AM at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro, TX. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377.

