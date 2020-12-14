Rachel Cano Martinez
Rachel Cano Martinez
VICTORIA — Rachel Cano Martinez passed away Tuesday December 8, 2020. She was born in Victoria to the late Guadalupe Cano and Olivia Sandjo Cano. Rachel is survived by her daughter Rachel Valdez (David), sons; Cruz S. Alvarez III (Rosa), Tirso Alvarez, sisters: Gloria Duffie, Paula Cano, brothers; Guadalupe and Thomas Cano, along with 17 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her her sisters, Ramona and Frances Cano, brothers Salvador and Jesse Cano. Visitation will be on December 15, 2020 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home at 3pm with a Prayer Service to start at 7pm. Funeral Service will be on December 16 at Iglesia Pentecostal Unida starting at 10am with Interment immediately following at Reserrection Cemetery. Under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.

