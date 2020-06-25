RACHEL P. DELGADO VICTORIA - Rachel P. Delgado, age 64 of Victoria passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born December 24, 1955 in Woodville, Texas to the late Jesse Hamilton and Lucille Higginbotham Hamilton. She is survived by her husband, Jose J. Delgado of Victoria; daughters, Genifer Brown of Victoria and Alysia Wright (Jerry) of Canyon Lake, Texas; sister, Susan McElveen (Tommy) of Victoria; brothers, Rev. Kenyon Hamilton (Nellie) of Point Comfort, Roger Hamilton (Linda) of Hazel, South Dakota and Darwin Hamilton (Olga) of Victoria. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Aubrey Wright, Jarrett Wright, and Ava Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jessie Jones. Visitation will begin Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9am to 1pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 12pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Honorary Pallbearers will be Houston Johnston II, Jeremiah Hamilton, Kevin McElveen, Justin McElveen, Brandon McElveen, Jonathan McElveen, Jesse Hamilton and Jesslie Johnston. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
