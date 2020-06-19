RACHEL GARZA REYES BLOOMINGTON - Rachel Garza Reyes went to be with the Lord June 16, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born July 8, 1956 in Port Lavaca to the late Felix and Mary Delgado Garza. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5:00 -7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Rachel was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, coloring, and doing crossword puzzles. She was very attentive and was a loving caretaker to her husband, family and anyone who needed help. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Freddy F. Reyes; son Robert (Samantha) Arredondo; grandchildren Alexandra (Michael) Flores, Gabriela (Michael Baladez) Arredondo, Hayley Arredondo and Robert Lee "R.J." Arredondo, Jr.; 5 great grandchildren and one on the way; siblings Janie Cantu, Lavina (Guadalupe) Guajardo, Mary (Oscar) Ramirez, Hector "David" Garza, Danny (Lorraine) Garza and Felix (Heather) Garza, Jr. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
