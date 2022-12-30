Rachel Rodriguez
YOAKUM — Rachel Rodriguez, 81, passed away peacefully Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 16, 1941 in Yoakum to Bernardo and Esther (Ochoa) Vera.
Rachel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Helping Hands of Yoakum, Yoakum Heritage Museum and worked for 27 years at Security Finance. She was friendly and caring to everyone she met.
Survivors are her husband of 59 years, Faustino “Frosty” Rodriguez of Yoakum; daughters, Roxanna “Roxy” Elizondo (Ernest) and Rhonda Trevino (Ahmed Mkhantar) of New Braunfels; sons, Eric Rodriguez (Amanda) of Hallettsville and Dino Rodriguez (Mariet) of Houston; 12 grandchildren , 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Vera (Leslie) of Atlanta, GA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ruben Vera.
Visitation 4 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
Memorials may be given St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
