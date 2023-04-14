Rachel Ruiz
CUERO — Rachel Cortez Ruiz, 92, of Cuero passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Kenosha, Wisconsin surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 1, 1930 in DeWitt County to Jose and Ernestina Peña Cortez. She married the love of her life, Frank Ruiz Jr. on January 7, 1958 in Waukegan, IL.
Rachel was very fortunate to be able to travel many places including Mexico, Canada and Korea with Frank. She enjoyed being a homemaker and babysitting no matter where he was stationed. Throughout her life, she lived in six different states. She loved visiting family and taking many trips to Las Vegas. Rachel was exceptionally proud of all her children and she treasured time spent with them. She adored her grandchildren and no matter how old she was, she always had time to sit on the floor to play with them. Rachel will truly be missed by all who love her, and she will forever be alive in each and every life she touched. To know her, was to love her.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Clyde) Edmond of Chesapeake, VA, Diana (Martin) Rangel of Kenosha, WI and Norma (Martin) Brunello of Kenosha, WI; son, Joseph Frank Ruiz of Antioch, IL; sisters, Lila Gonzales of Texas and Dorothy Chaffee of Texas; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
You are now and will always be Alive in us. WE ARE YOU
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 65 years, Frank Ruiz Jr.; son, Ronald Wayne Ruiz and sisters, Effie and Stella Trevino.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 20, 2023, 9:00 AM at The Good Shepherd Church. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 AM with Rev. Adolf B. Cortinas, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Martin Brunello, Martin Rangel, Brandon Rangel, Cody Brunello, Joseph Ruiz, Alex Ruiz, Joey Ruiz and Robert Millard III.
Honorary Pallbearers include Kevin Surratt and Clyde Edmond.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Good Shepherd Church.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

