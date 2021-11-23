RACHEL WILLIAMS JACOBS
LONG BEACH, CA. — Rachel Williams Jacobs passed away on Wednesday November 16, 2021 in Long Beach, CA. Rachel was born to Jesse and Jessie Mae Williams on August 22,1945 in Fredricks, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arlington, Dwight, and Tom Dwight. She is survived by daughter Synovia DePina, son William Jacobs, Grandson Charles Ford and one great -granddaughter all of Long Beach, CA. Rachel is also survived by her sisters Jessie Campbell, Elaine Starks, Veretta Collins, Joyce Comfort, Deloris Williams, Verna Hutchinson and her last living uncle Tommie Griffin of Oceanside, CA as well as numerous Nieces, Nephews and cousins. At Rachels request there will be no services and remains cremated.

