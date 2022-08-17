Rafael Aguilar Flores
VICTORIA — Rafael Aguilar Flores, age 83, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held, Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Matthew Gonzales, Caden Gates, Tony Perez Garcia, Michael Flores, Santos Castro and Aurelio Baes.
Rafael was born October 24, 1938 to the late Tomasa Aguilar Flores and Jose Flores. He worked as a jack of all trades at Woodlawn Bowling Alley for many years. He later worked at Northside Baptist Church in the janitorial department for many years. He enjoyed going to church and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows and Our Lady of Lourdes. He was an avid bowler and fisherman. He loved all of his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-granddaughter and nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching westerns, boxing and football and he loved his sweets. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandpa and brother.
Rafael is survived by his son, Ralph Flores, Jr. (Irma); sister, Francis Limones; granddaughters, Christina Myers (James), Jessica Flores (Ernest), Jennifer Padron (Alejandro) and Jessica Alcala; grandsons, Robert Flores (Danielle) and James Salazar; great-grandchildren, Matthew Gonzales, Caden Gates, Tony Perez Garcia, Jr., Celeste Perez Garcia, Alohna Kitchens, Lexus Gates, Ernest Kitchens, Jr., Isabella Flores, Michael Flores, Cristian Padron, Joshua Padron and Skyler Myers; and his only great-great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Garcia.
Rafael was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Manchaca Flores; son, Richard Flores; father, Jose Flores; mother, Tomasa Aguilar Flores; and sisters, Eva Chapa Ruiz, Guadalupe Gonzales, Mary Lousia Reyna and Dominga Reyna.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.