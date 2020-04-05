RAFAEL MARTINEZ SINTON - Rafael Martinez, 92, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on March 31, 2020. He was born June 29, 1927 to the late Antonia Hernandez and Leopoldo Martinez of Taft, Texas. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton, Texas. A retired painter from Langford paint company of Corpus Christi, his retired years were spent ranching, tending to cattle, and horses. He is survived by his wife Lydia Martinez, Daughter Ilma Andrews, Irene (David) Marler, Ida (James) Butler, Sons Ramiro (Pam) Martinez, Richard (Emily) Martinez, and son Rafael Martinez Jr.. A sister Lupe Cirolia of Escondido, California. Numerous grand children, great-grandchildren, He is preceded in death by his parents, son Raul Martinez, and brothers Mateo and Rosalio Martinez. Visitation was held on Thursday April 2, at Richie Gonzales Funeral Home in Sinton, Texas. Rosary was at 7pm. Viewing was held on Friday from 9 am with a Funeral service at 10 am. The Family would like to thank the staff at Angel Bright Hospice Center in Corpus Christi for their loving kindness and care during Daddy's last days. We are eternally grateful. Due to the virus limited family and friends are able to attend the services, the family would like to request family and friends recite the Rosary or The Devine Mercy Chaplet for Rafael and for the welfare of our country.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.