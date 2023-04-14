Rafael “Sonny”
Castillo, Jr.
VICTORIA — Rafael Castillo, Jr., lovingly known as “Sonny”, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Friday, April 14th from 6PM-8PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00AM, Saturday, April 15th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St. in Victoria.
Rafael was born February 12, 1952, in Victoria to the late Rafael Castillo, Sr. and Catalina Katy Farias Castillo. Sonny worked in several different industries over the years and continued with his education, achieving multiple certifications. Sonny was very proud of his family, he always enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed good music and dancing. Sonny was a great cook and baker; he was known for his banana nut bread. All of his friends and family will deeply miss the aroma of it cooking and have fond memories of tasting it right out of the oven. Sonny will be deeply missed.
Sonny is survived by his sons: Ralph Matthew Castillo, III and his wife, Darlene and Joseph Albert Castillo and his wife, Alicia; sisters; Teresa De Los Santos and husband, Joe and Melba Ortiz and husband, Benny; grandchildren, Matthew Castillo, Sydney Castillo, Cameron Castillo & Hunter Castillo; nieces & nephews: Christina Navarro and husband, Samuel, Enrique De Los Santos and wife, Amelia, Jose Luis Ortiz and wife, Katie & Monica Abrahamson and husband, Jacob; along with numerous great nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.