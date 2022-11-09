Raleigh Prince Jr.
VICTORIA — Raleigh Prince Jr. passed into rest on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at the age of 72. He was born August 10, 1950 in Victoria, TX to the late Raleigh Prince Sr. and Hazel King Prince. He was a member of the first graduating class of Stroman High School and graduated from Prairie View with a Bachelors of Science. Raleigh retired from Alcoa after 45 years and was currently employed with Oxy Chem. He was a Deacon at St. Peters Baptist Church and also coached little league of Victoria for many years.
Raleigh is survived by his wife Betty Shelton- Prince, sons Raleigh L. Prince(Monica) and Ryan Shelton; daughters Shayla Prince, Eboni Franklin and Keshia Leonard, his brother Carl Prince(Marilyn) and sister Carlis P. Leonard. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Raleigh is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Edward Leonard.
A visitation will be held Thursday November 10, 2022 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US HWY 87 North, Victoria, TX 77904. Funeral services will be held on Friday November 11, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Peters Baptist Church with Rev. Montari Morrison Sr. officiating. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
