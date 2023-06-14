Raley 'Pops' Morrow
CUERO — Raley ‘Pops’ Morrow, 58, of Cuero rode off into the sunset on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born September 17, 1964 in Cuero to Bobby Jo and Iris Buske Morrow. He married Cathy Clark Morrow on July 11, 1981 and cherished all the years and memories they shared. For Raley, being a cowboy was his way of life. He spent countless hours horseback, working cattle with his dogs. He loved getting the family together, having a cold beer or two and spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his mother, Iris Morrow; his wife of forty-one years, Cathy; sons, David (Kourtni) Morrow of Cuero, Dustin (Amanda) Morrow of Goliad and Dylon (Katy) Morrow of Floresville; sisters, Jenny (Bubba John) Matejek of Cuero and Wendy (Whitey) Bartek of Dripping Springs and grandchildren, Bailey and Demi Morrow of Cuero, Jake Morrow of Goliad, Masyn, Brody and Hattie Morrow of Floresville. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Morrow and brother, Allen Koenig. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Rev. Marcellus Wesley officiating. Interment will follow at Alexander Cemetery. Pallbearers include Bradley Baker, Shane Buske, Cory Pargmann, Jeff Rutledge, Matt Meadors and Karl Kuecker. Honorary Pallbearers include Lynn Haferkamp, Clint Stiles, Gaymond Carroll, DC Kasper, Charles Zella and Hayne Hermes. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

