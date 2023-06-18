Ralph Anthony
Cormier, Jr.
PORT LAVACA — Ralph Anthony Cormier Jr., age 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962. He attended Prairie View A&M University where he received both his bachelor and master degrees. In his early career, Ralph worked at Buffalo and Goliad Independent School Districts as a teacher. He also worked part time as a counselor at the Juvenile Probation Center and retired from Calhoun County Independent School District as a school counselor after 40 plus years of service.
Ralph had a deep love for his Catholic faith. In addition to being a devoted member of Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout the years, he was a part of numerous organizations in the community. After his retirement, he volunteered as a counselor at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School.
Ralph was an avid runner and had many hobbies including cooking, traveling, writing songs and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the Houston Astros. He had a zest for life and a deep passion for helping others. He was a loving husband, caring father, and proud grandfather, who will be greatly missed.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Minnie Lane Cormier; sons, Troy Cormier, Lee Cormier, Mark Cormier and wife, Crystal; daughter, Semonia Roberts and husband, Kent; sister, Gayle Houck and husband, Clarence; and grandchildren, Mason Cormier, Lane Cormier, Hailie Cormier, Devin Cormier, Chloe Cormier, KyLee Cormier, Kent Roberts Jr., Amaya Cormier, and Xavier Roberts.
Ralph is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Joseph Cormier and his mother, Semonia Buchanan Cormier.
Wake service will be held Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 from 5-7pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, with a rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.