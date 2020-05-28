Arroyo, Sr., Ramiro

RAMIRO ARROYO, SR. PALACIOS - Visitation will begin on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-8pm with Rosary at 6pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Palacios. Funeral Mass Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

