Ramiro Caro Salas
VICTORIA — Ramiro Caro Salas, 66 of Victoria, lovingly known as “Tico”, passed away at home, Friday, February 25, 2022. Family and friends gathered for visitation on Monday, March 7th at 11:00am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, with a service held at 1:00PM. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A native Texan, Ramiro was born, June 26, 1955 in Port Lavaca to the late Trinidad, Sr. and Benita Caro Salas. Ramiro worked for many years as a Roughneck in the oilfield. When he was not in the oilfield, Tico enjoyed going to his favorite fishing spot to relax and spending time with family and BBQing. Ramiro was preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad, Sr. and Benita Salas; siblings, Lenora DeLa Garza, Homer Salas, Zulma Rosas, Irene Salas, and Ysidro Salas; great-grandson, Cyris Rodriguez; and the mother of his children, lifetime partner and best friend, Evangelina Castillo.
Tico is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Salas DeLa Garza and her husband, Leonard; his son, Ramiro Eddie Salas; brothers, Trinidad Salas, Jr. and his wife, Brenda and Justo Salas; four grandchildren, Leonard James DeLa Garza, Jacob Sylvester DeLa Garza, Abbigail Joye DeLa Garza, and Alizae Salas; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
