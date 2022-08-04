Ramon Cardenas
BLOOMINGTON — Ramon Cardenas went to be with the Lord July 31, 2022 at the age of 59. He was born February 5, 1963 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Geronimo and Irene Briones Cardenas.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Delagarza Cemetery. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Adam Mendez, Margarito Mendez, Jr., Robert Cardenas, Jr., Joseph Cardenas, Alex Cardenas, Jorge Sosa, Benito Mendez, and Stevie Luna. Honorary pallbearer is Jake Sierra.
He is preceded in death by his father Geronimo Cardenas and brothers Robert Cardenas, Sr. and Joseph Cardenas.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Anna Cardenas; daughters Adrianna Sierra and Jacqueline Cardenas; mother Irene Cardenas; sister Rosemary (Margarito) Mendez; brother Ricky (Debbi Gonzales) Cardenas, Sr. and grandchildren Gabriella, Aubrianna, Juliana, and Nayeli Sierra.
Ramon was a loving husband, son, father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a hard worker but also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, wrestling and Chicago PD. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
