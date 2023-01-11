Ramon Estrada, Sr.
VICTORIA — Ramon Estrada, Sr., 85, of Victoria, TX passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born in Goliad, TX on July 11, 1937 to the late Rosalio Estrada and Refugia Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6- 8 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 9 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., Victoria with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Roger Martinez, Joe Anthony Estrada, Waco Garcia, Joe Estrada, Jr., John Estrada, Jr., Brandon Ray Estrada and Keith Estrada.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Guadalupe Baladez Estrada; his parents; great grandson John Anthony Estrada; and sisters Manuela Sierra, Maria Estrada, Paula Macias and Osavia Ramos.
Ramon is survived by his children Sylvia Resendez (Felipe), Raymond Estrada. Jr. (Sylvia), Ernest (Diane) Estrada, Carmen Solis (Mark), Alex Estrada, Jesse Estrada (Grace), Joe Manuel Estrada (Stephanie), John Estrada (Joanne), and Frances Estrada. He had a total of 29 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren; sisters Benita Vasquez and Elydia Ramirez and his companion Maria Weishiemer.
