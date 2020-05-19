RAMON HINOJOSA III PORT LAVACA - Visitation to begin on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10am - 2pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A Rosary will be recited at 1pm with Prayer Service to follow with Father Tommy Chen at the funeral home. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.