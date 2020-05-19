Hinojosa III, Ramon

RAMON HINOJOSA III PORT LAVACA - Visitation to begin on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10am - 2pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A Rosary will be recited at 1pm with Prayer Service to follow with Father Tommy Chen at the funeral home. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

