RAMON MARTINEZ CUERO - Ramon Martinez, 74, of Cuero passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born March 17, 1945 in Runge to the late Demetrio and Frances Martinez. He married Emily Cavasos on April 9, 1964 in Karnes City. He was a truck driver for Zarsky's Lumber for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and spending time with his family and grandson. He is survived by his wife of 55 years; son, Raymond Martinez Jr., sisters, Elva Tamez, Rachel Reyes, Nora Martinez, Linda Reyna and Rosa Martinez all of Winters; brothers, Emilio Martinez and Demetrio Martinez both of Winters; grandchildren, Brandon Martinez of Cuero and Brianna Martinez of Houston; great-grandchildren, Paulie Mae Martinez and Rosie Rae Martinez. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Martinez; sister, Amelia Martinez and brother, Joe Martinez. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 5 to 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home with the rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 11 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Ismael Reyes, Michael Reyes, Martin Martinez, Demetrio Martinez Jr., Brandon Martinez and Marcus Gonzales. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas or St. Michael's Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
