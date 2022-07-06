Ramon Rodriguez
VICTORIA — Ramon Rodriguez entered into rest on July 1, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 15, 1937 in Mexico. He has lived in the United States for over 40 years. Ramon was a member of the Catholic Church.
Ramon is survived by his sons Juan, Jose’ and Rene Rodriguez; Daughters Martha Belmares, Maria Sanchez and Maria del Rosario; 14 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ramon is preceded in death by his wife Raquel Rodriguez and son Guadalupe Rodriguez.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m.at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
