RAMON F. SILVAS REFUGIO - Ramon F. Silvas, 83, passed away April 5, 2020. He was born July 17, 1936 in Refugio, Texas to the late Incarncion and Refugia Firova Silvas. He is survived by his sons Raymond Silvas, Peter Silvas and Michael Silvas all of Refugio; daughters Minerva Canales, Beatrice Perez, Angie Zuniga, Elvira Borjas all of Refugio; brother Jesse Silvas of Layfette, Louisiana; sisters Ernestina Abila of Waller, Tx. and Evita Silvas of Victoria, Tx.; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. A rosary was recited Monday, April 6, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Holy Cross Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

