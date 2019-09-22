RAMONA C. CASTILLO VICTORIA - Ramona Castillo passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 18, 2019. She was born September 8, 1955 in Victoria, TX to Rose Maria Lara and Nicholas De La Santos Cantu. Ramona was a kind and unique soul, held high by her Catholic faith. She was compassionate, giving and thoughtful in her everyday life. She left a lasting impression on anyone who met her and always had a smile on her face that was truly rare in the time we live in. She touched many people's lives and though she is gone, she will never be forgotten. Ramona served others through her faith by working at Billy T Cattan Recovery Outreach; a place that she felt was like home. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lupe Castillo; daughter, Sara Castillo, son, Alex Castillo & his wife Erica Castillo; grandchildren, Sariah Castillo & Jaden Castillo; mother, Rose Mary Cantu, her siblings, Clem Cantu, Tommy Garcia, Susana Cantu, Margaret Perez, and Patsy Martinez; and many god children, nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home followed by the rosary at 7 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, Deacon Ed Molina presiding. Rest in peace until we meet again. Share memories with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

