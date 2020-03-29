RAMONA LOUISE COLDEWEY VICTORIA - Ramona Louise Coldewey, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26th, 2020. A viewing will be held Monday, March 30th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria from 5pm-7pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ramona was born September 9th, 1940 in Johnson City, NY to the later Charles and Carrie Livermore. She met the love of her life, Herbert Lee Coldewey, at her family's gas station where he worked. They were married November 21st, 1956 and had 4 children from this union. She enjoyed crafts, puzzles, reading and baking, especially her holiday cookies. She was a life long member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church. At one point, she even wrote the newsletter for the church. She also cared for many children at her house over the years. She was loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lee Coldewey; her parents, Charles and Carrie Livermore; sister, Audria Beebe; and daughter-in-law, Denise Coldewey. Ramona is survived by her sons: Clyde Coldewey, Charles Coldewey (Shannon), Carson Coldewey (Jackie) and Clayton Coldewey (Laura); her grandchildren: Cody Coldewey (Kelsi), Justin Coldewey (Maegan), Brent Coldewey, Stacey Coldewey, Erin Koudelka (Robert), Shannon Coldewey, Brooke Garza (Eddie), Trace Odom, Taylor Ray and Christopher Coldewey; her great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Lane, Vincent, Michael, Hannah, Trey, Bry, Emma and one on the way; her brothers: Richard Livermore (Margaret) and Roger Livermore (Brenda); her sister: Alma Clifton; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be sent to the Coletoville Cemetery or donor's choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

