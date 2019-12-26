RAMONA NOBBE GOLIAD - Ramona Nobbe passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born March 19, 1936 in Ashland Nebraska to Lassie and Dibrel Billing. She had one sister, Rose Nichelson of Nebraska. Ramona had many jobs during her career, from bookkeeping to real estate broker, to respiratory therapist, from which she retired. In 1976 she married Floyd Nobbe and they have been married for 43 years. She received an Associates of Fine Arts from Victoria College and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She loved mystery novels, traveling, hunting for antiques, and was a constant crocheter. Ramona had one son, Kenneth Nobbe, and two nieces Ann Brodecky-Seybold and Kathryn Pospisil-Aguiniga, as well as a considerable amount of family in Smithville, Tennessee. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2pm at Grace Funeral Chapel in Goliad. Donations in Ramona's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, Florida 34655. Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad.
