Randall Cross Shepler
GOLIAD — On April 8, 2023, Randall Cross Shepler headed up to Heaven’s Pearly Gate Golf Course for a long anticipated tee time with his golf buddies.
Randy was born on October 9, 1935 in Houston, Texas to Jeff Henry and Lois McWilliams Shepler.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Snapp Shepler; daughter Dawn Shepler; son Jeff Shepler, and step-son Kyle Dincans (Nikki), 5 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Jeff Shepler, and his son Randall (Rocky) Shepler, Jr.
One of Shep’s favorite sayings, “If you have tried to do something and failed, you are vastly better off then if you have tried to do nothing and succeeded!”
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

