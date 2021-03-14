RANDALL ELVIS LINDSEY
VICTORIA — On March 9th, just before the coffee finished brewing, God stepped in and took my husband, Randall Elvis Lindsey, home.
He was born on October 18, 1954 to Helen Brock and William Elvis Lindsey. He was one of four children born to them. The kids found themselves on their own much of the time and it shaped them into hard workers with compassionate, generous personalities. They made their own opportunities and were an asset to our world.
Randy joined the Army in 1972 at the age of 17. He was following in the footsteps of his Uncle Charles Brock, a military man and Korean War POW, that Randy held in the highest regard. After serving four years, he left the Army briefly to gather up a family. Randall and I, Alana Kaye Landry, were married in a little white wooden chapel at Ft. Stewart, Georgia on July 8, 1977, just missing a 7-7-77 anniversary date to accommodate a family member attending. It was something to complain about for the next 43 years.
Randy served nine years in Germany loving every minute of its natural beauty. He was deployed during Desert Storm and earned the Bronze Star Medal for his service there. He was a Platoon Leader, Tank Commander, Drill Sergeant, and First Sergeant during those twenty years of service to his country. He cherished our country and our flag. One of his proudest moments was being chosen to retire the colors on a wintry cold German day. Never one to shy away from an adventure, he took our family to East Germany just as the wall was coming down. The border guard on the East German side said he did not know what his job was anymore and let us cross the border. We saw the results of a communist country first hand. It was not a pretty sight.
After retiring from 20 years in the Army, Randy kept on working. He began a career at Union Carbide that lasted another 22 years until his retirement. Retirement gave him the time to pursue his interest in marksmanship and all aspects of gun care, refinishing, refitting, and perfecting precision guns.
During the recent difficult days of COVID-19, we found an opportunity to spend time together, laughing and enjoying each other’s company. Randy left this world just as we had prayed he would... he died quietly in his sleep.
He is survived by his wife Kaye, his beautiful daughter Amy (Tony Farris) that always made him laugh, and his three handsome grandsons, Derek, Zachary, and Liam. He had a son he adored, Scott (Crystal), and a lovely granddaughter, Laura. He also is survived by two half-brothers, Donnie and Patrick Montesano.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gayle who taught him so much, his brother Mark, and his half-brother Michael Montesano. He also had a brother Stan with whom he has lost touch but shared many adventures as a child.
I am sure Randy would think this testament is too sentimental, but I get the last word. And I could never say enough fine things about him.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Abbott's decision on rescinding mask mandate and opening all businesses is shocking (5)
- Letter: Pro-hunting advocate is dismayed by youth hunting program in Riverside Park (5)
- Culture War (8)
- Letter: Right messages but wrong messenger (4)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (3)
- Letter: Reader disappointed by choice of column (3)
- UPDATED: Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy dies unexpectedly Friday evening (2)
- Victoria officials concerned over Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate and business capacity limits (2)
- Morning of Reflection to provide spiritual tools for everyday life (1)
- Masks will be required in Victoria-run buildings after state mandate is lifted (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.