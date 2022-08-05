Randall Phillip Mumme
UTOPIA — It is with profound sadness that the family of Randall Phillip Mumme announce his passing on July 29, 2022, at the age of 73.
Randy was born July 6, 1949 to parents, Ted and Velma Mumme. His mother and father preceded him in death. Randy was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father, and friend to many. He enjoyed helping people and making them laugh and never missed an opportunity to share a joke for a crowd. His wife, Lynne and three children, Reid, Jenna, and Catie, and grandchildren, Reese, Maggie, Jackson, and Lucy will miss him until they join him in Heaven.
Randall Phillip Mumme is survived by his wife, Lynne Mumme, three children, Reid Mumme, Jenna Wentrcek (Wyatt), and Catie Johnston (Houston). He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Reese, Maggie, Jackson, Lucy, and Baby #5 Wentrcek. He is also survived by his sisters Kay Lynne Irby (Earl) and Peggy Lou Hedges (Steve) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy enjoyed his 35 years at the ranch on the coast near Port Lavaca. He spent countless hours working cows and taking care of the livestock and all that needed to be done. His true passion was hunting and fishing with his Pachanga buddies. Many hours were spent setting out bird decoys, sitting in homemade duck blinds, or in the boat on the water, always filled with laughter and jokes. His other passion was the annual fireworks show in Utopia each 4th of July. He enjoyed helping to put on a great performance and make people happy. His main concern was if everyone enjoyed the show, after which he’d come back to enjoy a bowl of his favorite homemade peach ice cream. When he retired to Utopia, he continued in his father’s footsteps by drinking coffee early in the morning with friends, telling “stories and lies.” He played many rounds of golf at his twice weekly games with buddies. He cherished his place in the communities of Port Lavaca and Utopia and all his close friendships there. He will be missed by many.
A funeral service will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville on Saturday, August 13, at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, we know Randy would appreciate donations made to the Utopia Park Board, PO Box 161 Utopia, TX 78884.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
