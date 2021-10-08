Randall Scott Heller
VICTORIA — Randall Scott Heller, 45, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Randall was a loving husband, son, father, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and friend. He was born February 12, 1976 to his loving parents Edward and Iris Heller in Victoria, Texas.
Randall is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Heller, and their children, Keegan Heller, Madison McIntosh, Cody McIntosh, Logan Heller, Lillian Heller and Christian Thompson and his parents Edward and Iris Heller. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Darryl (Bobbi) Heller of Victoria. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Randall is preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard & Lenora Roell and Carl & Lillie Heller.
Pallbearers are Keegan Heller, Christian Thompson, Cody McIntosh, Charlie Rangnow, Tony Blanton, Rodney Atherton, Jacob Heller and Brandon Schustereit. Honorary Pallbearers include Joe Herman, Brandon Day, Carl VonDohlen, Scott Service, Charles Nitschmann, David Krongard, and Larry Coons (deceased).
Visitation will take place Sunday, October 10th from 10 am - 6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life from 5pm-6pm that evening. Funeral Services will be Monday, October 11th at 2 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley officiated by Pastor Jonathan Meyer. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or donors choice. Share memories and words of comfort with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.