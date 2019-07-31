RANDLE WAYNE GALNEAU GOLIAD - Randle Wayne "Randy" Galneau breathed his last during the morning of July 24, 2019. He leaves it to his beautiful wife and life partner Tracy and his children US Army Major Brian Galneau, of Ft. Campbell KY, US Army Veteran Connor Galneau and his wife Heather, the parents of his constant source of joy Kayden, Kiera and Colton from Houston, and his beautiful-but-tough princess Brynna Galneau from Goliad to carry on his wonderful and humorous perspective of life through the endless parade of hilarious stories, pranks and jokes that illustrated his life. Randy served his community as an Army Veteran and a career paramedic in Victoria, Cuero and most important to him, Goliad Tx. His many co-workers across the medical community share stories of his dedication, heroism, generosity and compassion plus plenty of practical jokes and mental sparring sessions. Randy was most at home on his "farm" in Goliad where his tough exterior often gave way to the mewing of an orphaned kitten, playing with his most ornery goat, the goose that allows only him to pet it, numerous dogs, ducks, fish, donkeys, a horse, and even a surprisingly well-respected cat. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than having his wife, children and grandchildren together at "the farm". Randy was a patriotic man who loved his country and valued his family above all else. He is also survived by his mother Jean Edwards of Goliad, his father Tommie Galneau of Colorado City, Tx, and two sisters Lisa Galneau of Germantown, MD and Tracy Bean of Pensacola, FL and his most favorite niece with whom he shared a special "tit-for-tat" bond Meagan Bean of Washington, DC. Services will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria County man charged in 2nd death related to drunken driving
- 12-year-old boy killed after car crashes into bull on Victoria County highway
- East band prepares for fall marching season (w/gallery)
- Victoria Fire Tactical EMS Unit prepares to deploy with Victoria police SWAT team (w/video)
- Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- Airline announces new flight from Victoria to Dallas
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight
- Animal rescuer raises funds for repairs after transport van broke down in New Mexico
- Longtime El Campo Memorial Hospital employee earns statewide recognition
- Blotter: Breakfast croissant, beer stolen from convenience store
Commented
- “Send her back!” What are your thoughts on the crowd’s chant at a recent MAGA rally? (5)
- Speaker should practice what she preaches (4)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (1)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (1)
- July 20, 1969: A great day for America (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Online Poll
Do you play a musical instrument?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.