Randy D. Pechacek
VICTORIA — Randy D. Pechacek, 72 of Victoria passed away on Saturday October 16, 2021. He was born December 1, 1948 in Yoakum, TX to Carl and Eileen Friedel Pechacek. He was a district manager for an oil company and a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
Randy is survived by his sons, Russell Pechacek (Lisa) of Leander, Jeff Pechacek (Jamie Powell) of Victoria, Royce Pechacek of Victoria; sister, Carleen Heinold of Victoria and four grandchildren, Kirsten Pechacek, Cole Brannon, Kyle Pechacek and Hayden Pechacek.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna Pechacek in 2008.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial is 2 PM on Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Larry Johnson, Paul Tagliabue, Jimmy Raven, Charlie Tschoepe, Kyle Pechacek and Fred Sanchez.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
