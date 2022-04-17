randy Michael Trotter
VICTORIA — Randy Michael Trotter, 66 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Houston, TX. He was born December 21, 1955, in Greenwood, South Carolina to F. Keller and Emily Lorick Trotter.
Randy loved his family and was a wonderful, husband, father, and Papa. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Randy was the former owner of Interstate Batteries and was rightfully proud of the business he had built in Victoria. It could not have been possible without his great employees, several who have been there for decades.
He was very active in his Mighty Men Sunday School Class at Northside Baptist Church. It meant a great deal to Randy that many of his former and current class members were so faithful in calling and visiting.
An active sportsman from his youth in Batesburg-Leesville, SC, he continued into adulthood playing church league softball, golfing, fishing (both bass and fly), hiking and “jeeping” on old Colorado mining roads. Not to be deprived of his love of sports because of his quadriplegia, Randy played in three fantasy football leagues via his computer and power chair chin drive!
Before his injury in 2017, he and his wife, Betty, traveled the U.S. in their 5th wheel RV. Randy enjoyed walking the campgrounds with his favorite mug of coffee visiting with other early risers. His favorite place was The Blue Spruce RV Park in Vallecito Colorado. It was there that the couple attended and enjoyed serving with year-round members at Vallecito Baptist Church. We will always be grateful for our friends, former Victorians, Bob and Veronica Tate, for introducing us to this wonderful spot of God’s creation.
He married his bride Elizabeth Hupp Simpson Trotter 40 years ago, assuming the responsibility of helping to raise her three children. The family enjoyed their life together; he is also survived by his daughters, Brenda Brown (Mark) of Montgomery, Jennifer Wright (Mike) of Victoria; son Calvin Simpson III (Tyler) of Victoria; sister, Jeannene Hallman of South Carolina; brother, Fairey Trotter of South Carolina; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of Randy’s life will be 11 am on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Tomasek officiating.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Home Instead, especially caregivers, Sue and Aubrey, as well as all his friends, especially John and Janice Meade, and “Mom” Shelby that showed their love and care during the past five years.
If friends so desire, memorials may be made to Northside 4100 N. Laurent, Victoria, TX 77901 or Vallecito Church, 17576 CR 501 Bayfield, CO 81122 or charity of donor’s choice.
The share a memory or leave a message of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Are we at a point of no return? (10)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (8)
- Letter: Making our earthly home a better place for all mankind (7)
- Dietitian Dish: Children with autism and nutrition (2)
- Opinion: Was STAAR test a solution in search of a problem? (2)
- Wesley "Wes" Emmett Cole III (1)
- Charles Eugene Williams, Jr. (1)
- Guest Column: Turning pain into percentages (1)
- Syndicated column: Mow, mow, mow (1)
- Q: How do hospitals get paid for COVID-19 patients (1)
- Joseph Peyton Wyatt, Jr. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria home vandalized (1)
- Guess where people from Victoria are finding new jobs? No. 7 is a surprise (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.19:11-12; quote by Wendell Berry (1)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.