Randy N. Hudson
PORT O’CONNOR — Randy Noel Hudson, a longtime resident of La Porte who had retired to Port O’Connor, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday evening, Oct. 1, after a brief illness.
Randy, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, was friends with virtually every person he met, and he had a particular passion for his family, fishing, shrimping and hunting - and his two granddaughters.
He was born September 5, 1959 in Pasadena and spent most of his youth in Port O’Connor. After retirement from his 30-year career at Lyondell in La Porte, he returned to Port O’Connor, where he operated the Fishing Center. He and his wife Patty had recently completed construction of their retirement home in Port O’Connor.
Randy was particularly involved in youth sports with his kids, where his daughter Brooke played softball for La Porte High School and later Boston University; and where his son Travis played both football and baseball at LPHS, and later at CalhounHigh School in Port Lavaca. Randy rarely missed a game.
Preceded in death by his parents Mary Jo and James Hudson, Randy is survived by a truly loving family, including his wife Patty; daughter Brooke Hudson Naghavi and husband Shahin and their daughters Averie and Ariana; and son Travis and his girlfriend Cassie Lawrence.
Also surviving are sister Cheryl and her husband Tom Nowlin and their daughter Misty and her husband Chris as well as sons Jake and Mason; brother Keith Hudson and his wife Yvonne; and sister Cindy and her husband Grant Lee and their family, including Clay Voss and his wife Lauren, Kayla Taylor and her husband Chase, and daughter Brooke.
Also playing important roles in Randy’s life over the years are Patty’s parents, Glenn and Judy Miller, and Patty’s brother and sisters, including Patty’s sister Sharon and her husband Tim Miller; brother Harold Miller and his wife Vivian and their daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Sean Kennedy; brother Ronnie Miller and his wife Sheila and their son Jacob; and sister Victoria Heidaker and her husband Mark and their son Logan and daughter Kyla.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6th at King Fisher Beach (The Front Beach) at 11 am, followed by his burial at the Port O’Connor Cemetery after. For those that would like to join the family in fellowship to share stories and visit about Randy and his life, please join them at the Port O’Connor Community Center following his burial.
For those wishing to send flowers, please send them to Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 123 Newlin Street, Port La Vaca, TX 77979.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Do you like the taste of pumpkin spice?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.