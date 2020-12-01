Rangelio R. Ortega
VICTORIA — Rangelio R. Ortega, 74 of Victoria passed away Friday November 27, 2020. He was born in Cuero May 4, 1946 to the late Crescencio and Aurora Ortega. Rangelio is survived by his daughters; Cynthia Ortega Cruz (Joe), Theresa O. Casteneda, Vonnie Beth Ortega Gauna, Liz Lane, Hope Hopkins, Rosalinda Resendez, Mercy Uresti (Alfonzo) sons; Reynaldo (Ray) Ortega Sr. (Olga) and brother David Ortega; sisters Linda Ortega, Mary Evelyn Grimaldo, Virginia Falcon along with 32 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Mary Lou Ortega; sons Rangelio (Big Bo) Ortega, Vincent Vela; brothers, Crescencio Ortega Jr., Frank Ortega, Freddy Ortega. Pallbearers are Reynaldo Ortega Jr., Roland Patrick Ortega, Ronnie Lucas Ortega, Christopher Samuel Ortega, Pete Salvardo Cruz, David Eric Ortega, Honorary Pallbearers, Xavier Sanchez, Joe Grimaldo, Gilbert Grimaldo. Visitation will be Tuesday December 1, from 1pm to 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home with a Rosery starting at 7. Services will be held December 2, at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9am with Interment immediately following at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home.
