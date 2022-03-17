Raul Alvarez
VICTORIA — Raul Alvarez passed away March 13, 2022 at the age of 59. He was born March 2, 1963 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Basilio and Inez Rodriguez Alvarez.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a funeral service on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Raul is preceded in death by his parents Basilio and Inez Alvarez.
He is survived by his children Cecilia Alvarez, Anthony Alvarez and Mark Alvarez; the mother of his children Maria Alvarez; siblings Basilio Alvarez, Jr., Bobby Alvarez, Danny Alvarez, Christina Aldarete, Gloria Trevino, Irma Alvarez, Ray Alvarez, Alex Alvarez and Richard Alvarez; grandchildren Emma Valenzuela, Leigha Alvarez, Mia Alvarez and Amelia Alvarez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Raul was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a hard worker and enjoyed buying and trading. He enjoyed his RV and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
