Raul Garcia Vasquez Sr., 81, passed away on Friday, July 31st, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5th from 5pm-7pm, with a rosary to be recited at 6pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 9am at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church, 2901 Pleasant Green Drive. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Carlos Vasquez, Raul Vasquez III, Joseph Miller, Dereck Drum, Richard Miller III, Israel Vasquez, Jr., Jared Vasquez and Joshua Miller. Honorary pallbearers are Jarin Vasquez, Richard Miller IV and Dillon Drum.
Raul was born November 4th, 1938 in Cuero, Texas to the late Cruz and Cresencia Garcia Vasquez. He was a machinist for 30 years. He loved to go fishing and work in his yard. He liked to travel and go on vacations. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cruz and Cresencia Vasquez; daughter, Alice Rodriguez; brother, Ramiro Vasquez; and sisters, Rosy Garcia and Maria Villa.
Raul is survived by his wife of 63 years, Guadalupe Vasquez; his children, Raul Vasquez, Jr. (Janie), Irma Miller (Richard Jr.), Lupe Vogelsang (Travis) and Israel Vasquez (Minnie Medrano Vasquez); 18 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse Vasquez; sister, Beatrice Martinez; along with other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
