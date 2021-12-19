Raul Israel Villarreal
PORT LAVACA — On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Raul Israel Villarreal (Roy), age 76 of Port Lavaca completed his journey on this earth after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on July 17, 1945, in Yorktown, Texas to the late Raul Villarreal and Mary Alice Vargas Villarreal.
Roy led a life full of excitement and love, creating special memories with every path he crossed. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964-67. He married his childhood sweetheart, Elvira Reyes in 1965 and started a whole new chapter of his story. He became an exceptional family man who had a variety of titles, such as Daddy, Uncle Roy, Popo, Poco and Coco. Nonetheless, he wore many hats and was deeply loved by his entire clan. He retired from Alcoa at age 55 after 33 years of service and then worked as a shipping agent and a security guard until he fully retired.
His love of sports as a child continued throughout his life as he coached his children and grandchildren. He was a master storyteller, an avid gambler, a dedicated Washington Redskins fan, a true friend and a gregarious soul who never met a stranger. His absence will leave a profound void in this world.
He is survived by his wife, Elvira R. Villarreal; daughter, Alisa Villarreal of Port Lavaca; son, Orlando Villarreal (Rachel) of Victoria; sister, Betty Salinas (Mike) of Port Lavaca and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren; Nicholas Villarreal, Thaelen Villarreal, Evie Villarreal, Alyssa Villarreal, Raedyn Villarreal and Olivia Villarreal as well as 6 great grandchildren; Nollie Castillo, Ayden Trevino, Myles Jude Villarreal, Karsyn Sauseda, Draevyn Villarreal and Camila Villarreal.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Rene Villarreal and baby sister, Mary Alice Vargas.
Visitation will begin Monday, December 20, 2021, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be Thaelen Villarreal, Nicholas Villarreal, Manny Pena, Abram Leal, John Leal, Travis Warden, Leo Reyes, and Victor Arellano.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Manuel Resendez, Mike Salinas, Rey Reyes, his La Finca Restaurant friends who affectionately referred to him as “Don Raul” and his friends and staff from Davita Dialysis in Port Lavaca.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
