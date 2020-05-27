RAUL MARTINEZ MENDEZ VICTORIA - Raul Martinez Mendez, age 62 of Victoria passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born July 19, 1957 in Mexico to the late Sebastian Mendez and Delfina Martinez Mendez. He is survived by his partner, Rose Ochoa of Victoria; sons, Raul Mendez Jr. (Michael) of Houston, Christopher Mendez (Ruby) and Michael Mendez (Ashley) both of Victoria; sister, Janie Mendez of Victoria; brother, Richard Mendez (Dahlia) of Victoria. He is survived by 5 grandchildren. Visitation will begin Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gabriel Ramirez, Ray Morales, Richard Mendez Sr., Richard Mendez Jr., Devin Mendez and Luther Castejon. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
