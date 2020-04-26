RAWLEY ROBERT KOEHL VICTORIA - Rawley Koehl, 93, passed away surrounded by his family on April 22, 2020. Rawley was born December 11, 1926 in Victoria to the late Margaret Moeller and Peter Koehl. Rawley attended Patti Welder High School in Victoria, TX. In March 1945, while a senior he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corp serving in Guam until the end of WWII. He was discharged in Nov. of 1946 having proudly served for one year and seven months. It was then that Rawley completed the GED and received his diploma. Rawley and his wife, Doris enjoyed 65yrs. of marriage. He worked in pipeline operations and maintenance for Trunkline Gas in Victoria, TX; Epps, LA; Kountze, TX; Independence, MS; and Cyprus, TX. After retirement, he went back to work for Northern Natural Gas, remaining with them for 5yrs. In his free time, he loved going fishing, gardening, playing dominoes, and doing handyman jobs for his church and family members. Rawley and Doris enjoyed their travels to many states and countries. Rawley is survived by his children, Cheryl Meadows and husband Bill, Gonzales, TX; Cynthia Adcock and husband, Carroll, Temple, TX; Bradley Koehl and wife, Mary, Belton, TX; and Celeste Johnson, Greenville, SC, one sister - Joyce Stumfoll and one sister-in-law - Dottie Koehl. Rawley is also survived by his beloved fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Doris, his parents, Peter Koehl and Margaret Moeller Koehl - Siblings: Clarence Koehl; Edna Augusta Marthiljoni and husband, Woodrow; Dennis Koehl and wife, Elsie; Roland Koehl; Elwood Koehl and wife, Dorothy & second-wife, Melba; Lawrence Koehl and wife, Billie; Ada Cocoros and husband, John; and Bernie Stumfoll husband of Joyce. Pallbearers are Justin Adcock, Christopher, Timothy, Kevin Koehl, Garrett Johnson; Paden and Sawyer Boothe, and Bill Hunt. Honorary Pallbearers are Bryan Adcock, Capt. Ethan Smith, Brett Johnson and John Boyanski. Rawley will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery with flag folding and the playing of taps under the auspices of The Victoria Veterans Council. Graveside services were held Saturday, April 25 at Memory Gardens on the Cuero Highway. Arrangements under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Home with Rev. Cheryl Kester-Schmidt of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, Victoria and Rev. Heath Abel of Covenant Lutheran Church, Temple officiating. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
