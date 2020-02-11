RAY CHARLES DAVIS WOODSBORO - Ray Charles Davis went to be with his Lord, on February 8, 2020 after having a massive stroke. He died at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi. He was 84 years old, born on January 8, 1936 in Refugio, Texas. With a exception of a few years, Charles was a life time resident of Refugio County. He held a valid Journeyman's Plumbing License since the age of 23. He also had a valid standing with Corpus Christi Plumbers and Pipefitters Union for years. Later, Charles began working as a Site II septic Tank Installer. He worked approximately 5 years for Quintana as an independent Backhoe Operator. As Charles reminisced on his career over the past few years, he was pleased, because he enjoyed the work he did so much. Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years Roberta Boenig Davis; one brother, Dennis (Betty) Davis; three children Glenn (Stephanie Grant) Davis, Lee Ann Davis, Rebecca (Garrett) Engelking. Charles is also survived by six grandchildren, Wesley (Ellen) Walker, Chad (Tori Escamilla) Walker, Avery (Justin) Harper, Clayton Engelking, Emma Engelking, Connor Engelking; 5 great-grandchildren, and one nephew Sid Davis; Charles was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Amanda, his grandson Ryan Walker and one niece Carole Davis Crow. Pallbearers will be Wesley Walker, Chad Walker, Justin Harper, Garrett Engelking, Tommy Barker, Calvin Wilson. Visitation was Monday, February 10, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Faith United Methodist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526 -4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (8)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (6)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Some area ranchers have a beef with new North American trade agreement (2)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- Victoria County Spelling Bee champs head to regionals (2)
- Syndicated column: Do greeting cards face a St. Valentine’s Day massacre? (2)
- Quintin Shepherd: VISD in precarious position because insurance underpaid (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.