Ray Nickel
EDNA — Ray Nickel, 80, of El Toro passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Oliver Ray Nickel was born December 8, 1941, to the late Woodrow Wilson Nickel and Janie (Rogers) Nickel.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77901. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens of Edna Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Rogers, Travis Balfanz, Zac Balfanz, Josh Cano, Charles John Swain, and Kostamos Yiakoumis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Cano and members of the Senior League Bowling Teams.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Jean Nickel; 2 sisters, Faye Macha and Betty Neuman; and 2 brothers, Frank and James Nickel.
He is survived by two daughters, Annette (Victor) Ybarbo and Cheri (Kostamos Yiakoumis) Nickel; a sister, Kathy (Charles John) Swain; 3 grandsons, Travis (Kacie) Balfanz, Zac Balfanz and Josh Cano; 4 great grandchildren, Easton, Keely and Paityn Balfanz and Oaklynn Cano; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Ray grew up El Toro and attended school in Edna. He was a Veteran and served in the National Guard. Ray retired from Mid-Coast Diesel as a Partsman after 22 years. He spent the last 20 years as a farmer, and loved being in the pasture with his cows, or on his John Deere tractor.
Ray was a die-hard Texas Longhorn fan and his last wish would be that prayers be sent for them to have a winning season and make it to a College Bowl Game this year.
If desired, memorials may be made (by check) to the Edna FFA Booster Club, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna, TX 77957.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
