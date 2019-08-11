RAY ALLEN WILLIAMSON HALLETTSVILLE - Ray Allen Williamson, 79, of Hallettsville, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1939 in Hallettsville, Texas to Vivian McElroy Williamson and John Williamson. He was raised from the age of 12 by his Aunt Gaye Nell McElroy Allen and Alton C. Allen of Hallettsville. Ray was a rancher who was known for his love of horses and cattle. He was an active participant in the Texas State High School Rodeo and the National Rodeo Association where he held different offices as well as judged many rodeo events. He was an Annual Member of the San Antonio Livestock Show and member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Ray attended Hallettsville High School. He was a graduate of Sam Houston University. He taught school in Weimer and Moulton for several years. Ray had a passion and unique skill as an avid Domino Player. He won the State Championship Domino tournaments six times and received many plaques and accolades for his talent for the game. He loved horse racing. Ray is survived by: his only child, Randa A. Lester; granddaughter Ashley Lester; and three great grandchildren, Lylix, Hansen and Cyrus. He had numerous friends who will miss him including his dear friend Katrina Packard. Ray was preceded in death by; biological parents, and numerous aunts & uncles. His beloved family whom he cherished and raised him also preceded him in death. Funeral Service: 11 am, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Kubena Funeral Home; Visitation starting at 10 am. Pallbearers: Terrell Mullins, James Kolosj, Robert "Bobby" Stratmann, Sammie Judd, Alan Ray Judd, and Shorty Repka. Honorary Pallbearers: George Kincheloe and Buddy Hoffbeauir. Officiant: Father Eric Hungerford. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Texas State High School Rodeo, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
