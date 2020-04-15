Tillmon, Raye

RAYE ESTELLE TILLMON VICTORIA - Raye Estelle Tillmon, 91, passed away Friday April 10 ,2020. She was born October 27,1928 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Reed Jewett and Lillis Estelle Hamilton. Mrs. Tillmon, is preceded in death by her parents, husband Truett V. Tillmon, Sisters: Peggy Mills and Annie L. Stoker, Brother: Elmer Hamilton Jr. and one grandson Steven Brooks. Due to The Covid-19 Pandemic and safety issues there will be a private graveside service Thursday April 16,2020 11:00 am. in Bloomington, Texas,at Bloomington Community Cemetery.

