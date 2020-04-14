Tilmon, Raye

RAYE ESTELLE TILMON VICTORIA - Raye Estelle Tillmon, 91 passed away Friday April 10,2020. She was born October 27,1928 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Reed Jewell and Lillis Estelle Hamilton. She was a member of St. Peters Baptist Church where she served on the usher board for many years. Mrs. Hamilton, is preceded in death by her parents, husband Truett V. Tillmon, Sisters: Peggy Mills and Annie L. Stoker, Brother: Elmer Hamilton Jr. and one grandchild. She is survived by her Daughters: Judy Taylor, Virginia Brooks, and Earlene Gardner of Victoria, Texas. Sisters: Dorothy Gladney of Houston, Texas and Adell Dean of Edna, Texas. Brothers: Albert Hamilton of Victoria, Texas and Leantha Hamilton of Port Lavaca, Texas 6 grandchildren, 24 great-grand and 7 great- great grands. Due to The Covid-19 Pandemic there will be a private visitation for immediate family only Wednesday April 15,2020 from 10:30 to 6:00 pm. at Barefield Funeral Home . Private graveside service will be Thursday April 16,2020 in Bloomington, Texas, Bloomington Community Cemetery. Officiating Minister Pastor Kevin Van Hook. Active Pallbearers will be Nephews.

